Victoria Monét Is Pregnant With Her First Child and the Announcement Is Art

Monét is expecting a lil’ bb work of art. Photo: Getty Images for The Recording A

Victoria Monét is pregnant with her first child, so of course she let the public know in the most artful, beautiful way possible: with a deeply aesthetic pregnancy photo shoot and touching letter to her future bébé. The Grammy Award–nominated songwriter-turned-breakout-solo-artist posted the announcement to Instagram on Saturday, December 5, styled like her “Moment” era and showing off what just may be the world’s shiniest baby bump. It’s the Instagram pregnancy announcement equivalent of a concept album. Monét accompanied the radiant pregnancy photos with a caption that begins by addressing fans: “I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen … Mom.”

Monét then waxes metaphysical about the miracle of growing a tiny human inside of a larger human (“Two brains and two souls … that’s so much power”) and enthuses that pregnancy is “the best thing that has every happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!” Monét very sweetly addresses the rest of the caption to her soon-to-be-baby and no we’re not crying you’re crying:



To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy! The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You’re forever mine. I got you

We wonder if Ariana has volunteered to babysit yet.