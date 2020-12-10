Don’t Adjust Your Set: the New WandaVision Trailer Is Here

Update December 10, 2020: The second trailer for WandaVision dropped at Disney’s Investor Day, and it features even more Kathryn Hahn and even more confusion from its main characters. “We just don’t know what to expect,” Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda tells Vision, as they time-jump from a 1950s sitcom to a 1970s Brady Bunch-style setting and back again. “I think something’s wrong here,” Vision observes, and judging by the ominous fourth wall-breaking of Hahn and Teyonah Parris’s characters, he may be on to something. For more (confusing) context on WandaVision, check out the first trailer below. WandaVision premieres on January 15, 2021 on Disney Plus.

September 20, 2020

If the new WandaVision trailer Marvel dropped during Sunday’s 2020 Emmys leaves you excited, but completely baffled, that seems to be the point. Even Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, better known by her superheroine nom de guerre Scarlett Witch, and her lover Vision don’t seem to know how they’ve ended up living a black-and-white 1950s Dick Van Dyke Show–style sitcom life when, last we saw them, Thanos was obliterating Vision to obtain an Infinity Stone in Avengers: Infinity War.

However, there are some upsides to being an android (and, you know, just generally existing in a fictional universe), though his conversation with Kathryn Hahn’s unnamed character suggests Vision might not exactly be alive, either. At least, not in a conventional sense. “Am I dead?,” she gasps. “No! Why would you think that?,” Vision wonders. Replies Hahn, “Because you are.”

However, if the issue of life versus death isn’t enough to chew on, the trailer also shows Wanda and Vision traveling through different time periods, as indicated by Kathryn Hahn’s leg warmers, the pair flexing their respective powers, and, at one point, someone flying from one reality into our very human present. “We are an unusual couple, you know,” Olsen’s Wanda observes. “Oh, I don’t think that was ever in question,” quips Vision. Hopefully we’ll find out just how unusual they are this fall; according to the trailer, WandaVision is “coming soon” to DisneyPlus.