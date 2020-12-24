Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. might be simultaneously debuting their theatrical releases on HBO Max next year, but come 2023, they expect you to be hurtling toward theaters in a dystopian war rig, an Acme-branded rocket, or, well, whatever vehicle they drive in The Color Purple. Presumably a normal car? Anyway, according to Deadline, the studio has reportedly scheduled three releases to debut exclusively in theaters for the year after the year after next: Furiosa, Coyote vs. Acme, and The Color Purple.

Director George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel about Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa, to be played here by Anya Taylor-Joy, is speeding across the sands of time to become a future tentpole on June 23, 2023. Dave Green’s Coyote vs. Acme, based on the Looney Tunes character’s “age-old rivalry” with the company that makes the explosively faulty gadgets he uses against the Roadrunner, will premiere on July 21, 2023, while The Color Purple movie musical, directed by Black Is King’s Blitz Bazawule, will be waiting for you under the tree on December 20, 2023. So, that’s three filmmakers reassured about the future of movie theaters, dozens to go…