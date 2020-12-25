Baby Yoda Loves Robert Rodriguez’s Acoustic Freestyle

Inside Llewyn Davis looks different than I remember. Photo: Robert Rodriguez/Twitter

Grogu approves of guitar grooves. In the only behind-the-scenes footage that has ever mattered in all of time, director Robert Rodriguez shared a Christmas gift from the set of The Mandalorian: a short video of the Baby Yoda puppet, taking a break between takes, bopping along to Rodriguez’s guitar. When he’s not being an incredibly powerful Force baby, it turns out Grogu likes to kick back and nod his head to sweet guitar licks. At one point, he even opens his little mouth and makes a little squeal. This clip, from when Rodriguez directed Chapter 14 “The Tragedy,” kind of makes you feel like Grogu’s a real little Yoda actor playing a fictional Yoda. It’s the best holiday puppet blooper footage since Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas. With that blue screen in the background, it’s also ripe for the meme-ing. Rock on, little Grogu.

Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020