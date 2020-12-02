Benedict Cumberbatch Is Intensely Southern in The Mauritanian Trailer

Perhaps taking a page from Robert Pattinson’s book, Benedict Cumberbatch dials his Southern accent all the way up to eleven in the new trailer for The Mauritanian. The film, based on a true story, follows Jodie Foster’s Nancy Hollander in her legal defense of Guantanamo Bay prisoner Mohamedou Ould Slahi, played by Tahar Rahim. Hollander, with the help of associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley), must make her case opposite military prosecutor Lt. Col. Stuart Couch — which is where Cumberbatch (and his accent) come into play. “I’ve never been part of a conspiracy, but I’m starting to think this is what it must feel like to be on the outside of one,” Cumberbatch-as-Couch drawls in the trailer, which also happens to describe how it feels to repeatedly witness the most British actors on Earth do the hammiest Southern accents year after year. The Mauritanian premieres February 19 in theaters.

