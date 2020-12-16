Christina Aguilera Sleighs Her Rendition of ‘The Christmas Song’

Christina Aguilera brought her signature vocal runs, a tailored Christmas pantsuit, and an extremely high ponytail to Late Night with Seth Meyers, with a very bluesy rendition of “The Christmas Song.” Aguilera originally covered the Christmas standard on her 2000 holiday album, My Kind of Christmas, and though COVID-19 restrictions prevented Aguilera from performing at the Late Night studio, the singer didn’t hold back the theatrics from her at-home performance. Descending from a tinseled staircase in slow motion, Aguilera provided both the drama and the vocal gymnastics that she’s known for, all as her nutcracker dolls looked menacingly on in the background. It’s a bit like a waking Christmas fever dream, and worth a watch to see how many different ways Xtina can belt out the word “Santa.”

