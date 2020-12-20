Michael Che Got Colin Jost to Roast Scarlett Johansson on Weekend Update

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Saturday Night Live celebrated with the proudest tradition of this current Weekend Update era: Colin Jost and Michael Che’s joke swap, in which they write material for each other and make each other “read jokes live on air that the other person has never seen before.” For the most part, this resulted in two minutes of Che making Jost say racist stuff and Jost making Che say sexually sketchy stuff. But for the closer, Che got Jost to roast his very famous wife, Scarlett Johansson, who has received flack for defending her actorly right to play Asian characters and transmasc characters and trees. The setup begins innocuously: “It was announced that Creed singer Scott Stapp will play Frank Sinatra in an upcoming movie,” Jost reads, before the twist. “But the good news is Sammy Davis Jr. will be played by Scarlett Johansson.” Jost shakes his head and puts his face in his hands, a husband defeated. He’ll have a lot of explaining to do to his irate tree wife.

