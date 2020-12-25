Dixie D’Amelio D’rops Music Video for New Song ‘Roommates’

Early December 25, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio made an announcement on Instagram: At midnight she dropped her newest single “Roommates,” a follow-up to her collab with Wiz Khalifa from earlier this month. D’Amelio accompanied the drop with an Instagram caption that reveals that the song was co-written by Demi Lovato and details while “some of you are going to hear it and complain that this is my third song attached to being sad or depressed,” she wants to share this single because she’s “struggled getting the courage to open up in the past, but over time I hope to get more comfortable… I love working with music and sharing it and so I will continue to do what I love because I know there are many who can relate.” D’Amelio goes on to describe how Internet fame and being in the public eye has exacerbated her anxiety and depression:

anxiety and depression have taken over my life this year and to the point where sometimes the only thoughts in my mind are to not be here anymore. it’s not that i’m ungrateful, but it’s been so hard to see how many amazing things are going on in my life when my mind just isn’t in the right place. this year in particular, the internet and its negative commentary played a big part. and not only for me, but so many others. i realize that i shouldn’t read comments and i’m working on that. i’m also working on how to show my true self every day and not spend time on trying to look ‘perfect’ for the internet (even if i look musty lol.)

At 1 p.m. ET, D’Amelio premiered the “Roommates” music video, featuring her singing about the voices in her head, and writing words like “ANGRY” and “SAD” on a little notepad. And readers, it’s catchy!