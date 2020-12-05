Dua Lipa’s Tiny Desk Concert Is a Stealth James and the Giant Peach Reboot

You can’t convince us that Dua Lipa did not record her December 4 Tiny Desk concert from inside of James’s Giant Peach. Where else could this nectarine netherscape be? The Garfield House from I Think You Should Leave? The inside of Gritty’s stomach? NPR claims that the Future Nostalgia singer actually performed her four-song setlist from a London studio, and they have the shelves full of curated art objects to back it up. As Lipa says after performing “Levitating,” it’s “the first time the band has been together in ages,” as her Future Nostalgia tour was cancelled due to the pandemic. Lipa continues into “Pretty Please,” a stripped-down performance of “Love Again,” and “Don’t Start Now.” If you’ve been feeling that SAD creep in, this sunny, upbeat performance is the perfect artificial cure. Look how orange she looks, girl!