E-40 Danced Like No One Was Watching in Bay Area Verzuz Battle

Photo: Getty Images

Bay Area legends E-40 and Too Short faced off in last night’s Verzuz battle, which featured a lot of reminiscing about the ‘80s and even more dancing from E-40. The battle was for the most part standard Verzuz nostalgia; the rappers bonded over their shared history coming up in the Bay Area and their mutual love for P. Diddy and Lil Jon. At one point, Too Short very excitedly brought out a Golden State Warriors jersey autographed by Steve Kerr. Kehlani popped up in the Instagram Live comments and Saweetie went all out on Twitter. But the most memorable moment of the night was undoubtedly E-40’s dancing, which won everyone’s hearts and minds. “What ever E-40 drinking I want it,” one Twitter user pointed out, and they’re not wrong.

What ever @E40 drinking I want it pic.twitter.com/tLu2Ukbog5 — where would i be if it wasnt for me (@ybskylar) December 20, 2020

E40 is having the time of his life 😂 #verzuz pic.twitter.com/1K7ahC2Zfe — Marcus Matthews (@GOOCHAVELI) December 20, 2020