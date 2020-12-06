Jason Bateman Recalls Chimp Attack in SNL Monologue

Jason Bateman took the stage as host of last night’s Saturday Night Live, revisiting his first time hosting and specifically, a near miss involving a “real, male, adult chimpanzee.” The chimp was part of a sketch called “Monkeys Throwing Poop at Celebrities” — “This was 2005, things were loose” — and even took a bow at the end of the show. “We’re all hugging, we’re saying goodnight, the credits are rolling and then the monkey tried to kill me,” Bateman explains, before showing video evidence of the chimp trying to “bite [his] nose off.” At the time, Bateman soldiered on with goodnights, but suffered in silence. “I am smiling but inside I’m thinking a monkey just attacked me and nobody cares,” he remembers. And though Bateman joked that the monkey was later “destroyed,” he closed out the story by yelling possibly the greatest SNL monologue sign off of all time: “The chimp is still alive, stick around, we’re going to be right back!”

