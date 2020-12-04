Lil Baby is a baby no more. To celebrate turning 26 on Thursday, December 3, Lil Baby dropped two new tracks to celebrate the occasion, “Errbody” and “On Me” at midnight on Friday, December 4. The Atlanta-based rapper has a lot to celebrate, not only did he turn a year older, but he was recently nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 2021 Grammy’s for his song “The Bigger Picture” off his album My Turn. But that’s not all, not only did Lil Baby drop two new songs, he also dropped two music videos accompanying the songs. In the video for “Errbody,” Lil Baby whips around in a luxury car and a helicopter, while in the video for “On Me” he rides around on a boat and jet ski. You know how babies love their toys. Check out the videos for “Errbody” and “On Me” and wish Lil Baby a happy 26th birthday. Wow, they really do grow up so fast.

