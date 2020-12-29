Superman Is a Sitcom Dad in Superman & Lois Trailer

Superman might be the Man of Steel, but as the new trailer for the CW’s Superman & Lois reveals, he’s also a bumbling dad just trying his best to raise two teen sons. Superman & Lois, executive-produced by Greg Berlanti, follows its titular characters in the aftermath of the Crisis on Infinite Earths. The pair, played by Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, move their family to Smallville, where, it seems, Superman figures out he’s not immune to the stresses of parenting. “We all begin as one version of ourself, but as we grow, life changes us,” Hoechlin’s Superman says in the trailer. “Every moment shaping our character, shifting our priorities, stretching every fiber of our being until we think we’ve lost ourselves to the stress of it all.” In a speech worthy of Danny Tanner, Superman concludes, “Under the torn fibers is a strong person forged like steel with the courage to fight for those we love. What was lost can be found in family.” Superman & Lois premieres on the CW in January 2021.

