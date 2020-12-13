Questlove Stage-Slapped Timmy Chalamet and Pete Davidson on SNL

Celebrity cameos on Saturday Night Live are like anchovies in Caesar salad dressing: traditionally essential to its being, but a little goes a long way. (Also: can be stinky!) Last night’s SNL didn’t have Alec Baldwin or Jim Carrey doing their respective political schticks, but Questlove did show up in a sketch called “Rap Roundtable” to play a version of himself that has had it with kids these days. The kids in question? TikTok rappers Guaplord (Pete Davidson) and $mokecheddathaassgetta (Timothée Chalamet), who recognize Questlove from Yo Gabba Gabba and cite “Fall Out Boys” as their biggest rap influence. When Davidson breaks out his emo voice during a performance of their hit song “Yeet,” Questlove stage-slaps the two of them back into their chairs, making Timmy call his dad to come pick him up. It’s no Lil Timmy Tim, but it gets the job done.