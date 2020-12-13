Questlove Stage-Slapped Timmy Chalamet and Pete Davidson on SNL

Celebrity cameos on Saturday Night Live are like anchovies in Caesar salad dressing: traditionally essential to its being, but a little goes a long way. (Also: can be stinky!) Last night’s SNL didn’t have Alec Baldwin or Jim Carrey doing their respective political schticks, but Questlove did show up in a sketch called “Rap Roundtable” to play a version of himself that has had it with kids these days. The kids in question? TikTok rappers Guaplord (Pete Davidson) and $mokecheddathaassgetta (Timothée Chalamet), who recognize Questlove from Yo Gabba Gabba and cite “Fall Out Boys” as their biggest rap influence. When Davidson breaks out his emo voice during a performance of their hit song “Yeet,” Questlove stage-slaps the two of them back into their chairs, making Timmy call his dad to come pick him up. It’s no Lil Timmy Tim, but it gets the job done.

Related