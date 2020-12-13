The vaccine has been approved, and our favorite immunologist dropped by the SNL cold open to spread the news. Last night’s Timmy Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live episode kicked off with Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Fauci and Heidi Gardner’s Dr. Birx in a CNN interview sketch discussing the forthcoming vaccine and all the hard work they put in to get us to this point. “Remember when Trump said to inject bleach, and I did a stanky little face and I almost whispered ‘no?” Dr. Birx reminds us. “We’re doing this vaccine World War II style. We made England go in first see what’s what and then we’ll swoop in at the end and steal the spotlight,” said Fauci assuaging the public’s fears about the virus. As for who gets the vaccine first, Fauci and Birx say first it’s healthcare workers - “your McSteamy’s and McDreamys” - and then it’s super seniors, “anyone named Mildred, Horace, Blanche, Mabel or Walter,” obviously. And for all those wondering how the vaccine is going to be stored at 70 degrees below 0, don’t fret. “Luckily the vaccine comes in Coors Light cold activated cans, so if the mountains are blue you know the vaccine is effective,” Dr. Birx assured us. It looks like we’re in better hands than the ones Dr. Fauci used to throw that opening pitch at the Nationals game.

