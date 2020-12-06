SNL Cold Open Takes On Michigan Election Hearing

Melissa Carone, everyone. pic.twitter.com/TcZytbDzNL — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 6, 2020

Heeding the calls of fans across the country, Cecily Strong donned an extremely messy bun as Melissa Carone, Trump’s disastrous star witness at Michigan’s election fraud hearing, in last night’s Saturday Night Live cold open. After swearing to “Gob” to tell the whole truth, Strong as Carone attests to seeing “hundreds if not thousands of dead people vote” (which is not far off from something the real Carone said). “I have been threatened, my kids have been threatened, my kids have threatened me, and I’ve threatened them right back,” Strong’s Carone says with the familiar cadence of another beloved Strong character. Meanwhile, Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Rudy Giuliani, bringing out three more witnesses, including Heidi Gardner as a woman who eats ballots and Chloe Fineman as Nicole Kidman’s character from The Undoing. Fineman’s Kidman clarifies that her confounding accent is actually from “the Upper East Side of Australia,” offering viewers more clarity than was offered from that series’s actual season finale.

