Stu is Santa’s Biggest and Scariest Stan on SNL

Saturday Night Live returned from hiatus last night with a sketch that seems inevitable in retrospect: Pete Davidson as Stu, Santa Claus’s biggest fan. Parodying Eminem’s “Stan” music video almost beat for beat, Stu writes a letter to Santa that starts simply enough: “Dear Santa / I can’t believe the year is almost over / it’s getting colder, I’m a year older but I’m still your soldier.” Stu asks Santa for a PS5, and Kate McKinnon makes an appearance as Stu’s girlfriend/Dido, revealing in the chorus that Stu can’t buy himself a PS5 “because he lost his job ‘cause he was stealing from his boss.” Things then take a dark turn, as Stu drives under the influence of eggnog and tells Santa, “hope you crash your sleigh and end up face down in a ditch.” Bowen Yang chimes in as a pitch perfect Elton John, before Eminem himself closes out the song with a short cameo.

