It’s Christmas Morning For Everyone But Mom on SNL

Moms across the country were finally given the recognition that they deserve in “Christmas Morning,” a sketch from last night’s Saturday Night Live that implicates us all. Kristen Wiig’s mom character wakes up on Christmas morning to a house full of gifts for… everyone but her. Her children, played by Kyle Mooney and Chloe Fineman, get a long list of toys and electronics, while her husband (Beck Bennett) gets a signed baseball bat, a tie, and a laptop. Mom, meanwhile, gets a discounted robe. Obviously the family dog (played by Chloe Fineman’s real dog), gets multiple gifts, including a lil’ dog robe. The best Mom can do is day drink red wine and try not to squint in the family photo. “Your mom does everything for your family. This year, get her more than one present,” a very wise Kenan Thompson voiceover reminds us at the end of the sketch, “Moms like stuff too.”

