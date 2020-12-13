The Legendary Dionne Warwick Finally Gets Her Own Twitter Talk Show on SNL

What do you get when you fall in love with Dionne Warwick’s Twitter? An SNL talk show sketch, that’s what. Ego Nwodim played the legendary singer and hilarious tweeter as the host of her own talk show “The Dionne Warwick Show” who was more interested in finding out why Wendy Williams is being mean to her online than any of her celebrity guests. Host Timmy Chalamet got to channel his inner pop star, break out his best British accent, and wear an absurd collared for a delightful Harry Styles impersonation. Chalamet as Styles taught Miss Warwick exactly what “Watermelon Sugar” means and its oral sex… on a woman. “Well, now I like your ass,” said Warwick after Chalamet’s clarification. Other talkshow guests included Melissa Villasenor as William Eye Lash aka Billie Eilish who Warwick said was “spooky” and Chloe Fineman’s Timmy Chalamet (meta-alert!) who Warwick said “seems young.” At the end of the show, she instructed all the audience members to look under their seats, but don’t expect to find anything under your chair when you look under your seat because Dionne Warwick doesn’t owe you anything. Can’t wait to see what Warwick has to say about the sketch tomorrow on Twitter.

