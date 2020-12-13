Timothée Chalamet Waxes Poetic About Christmas in New York in SNL Monologue

Ah, there’s nothing like Christmas in New York, skiing across the Verrazano bridge and sledding down the Chrysler Building, right? At least that’s what Timothée Chalamet recalled in his opening monologue for his first time hosting SNL. Native New Yorker Chalamet opened the show by talking about about growing up in Hell’s Kitchen not far from 30 Rock and dropped the extremely fun fact that back in the day his mother would sometimes perform as an extra on SNL. ““Yep that’s my mom, she almost got spit on by Chris Farely,” said a very proud Chalamet after a clip of his mom narrowly avoiding a particularly wet punch line. Timmy then took us on a trip down memory lane and sat behind a piano while naming some of of his favorite things about Christmas in New York, like leaving cookies for Santa in the restroom at the Port Authority and playing hide and go seek with your friends in Grand Central Station and never seeing them again. He was joined by fellow skinny, young, boyish New Yorker Pete Davidson, who fondly remembered his winters in Staten Island “decorating our Christmas tree with spaghetti and scratch offs” and leaving Santa Claus a bud light and a white claw instead of cookies and milk. Just two skinny New York city bros, sharing their love of the city they call home.

Timmy and Pete play a little song about Christmas in New York. pic.twitter.com/zHEb1JZpo8 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 13, 2020