Loki Trades in His Scepter for a Suit and Tie in New Trailer

Well, we finally know what Owen Wilson is doing in the upcoming Loki show from Disney Plus, and it involves a very bushy mustache. As revealed in the new trailer that dropped on Disney’s Investor Day, Loki will follow its titular character, played by Tom Hiddleston, through a series of time jumps as he’s pursued by Owen Wilson’s character, who works for the Time Variance Authority. “How long have you been here?” Loki asks Wilson’s character, who replies, “It’s hard to say, time passes differently here in the TVA.” The trailer also offers brief glimpses of characters played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino, before closing with a scene implying that Loki is, in fact, D.B. Cooper. Guess we can skip that new HBO documentary. Loki is set to premiere in May 2021 on Disney+.

