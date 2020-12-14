Leslie Jones, Joel McHale, and 22 Other Stars Will Spin That Wheel

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

If Will Ferrell doesn’t get a spray tan and appear on SNL within days of this airing, then why even bother? Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which was finally willed into existence after a long gestation period by ABC, wants us to praise our consonant and vowel gods with its slate of celebrity contestants: The network confirmed today that Karamo Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Rachael Leigh Cook, Jennie Garth, Chris Harrison, Teri Hatcher, Tony Hawk, Robert Herjavec, Leslie Jones, Jeannie Mai, Joel McHale, Maria Menounos, Chrissy Metz, Kevin Nealon, Patton Oswalt, Paul Reubens, Alfonso Ribeiro, Rob Riggle, Sherri Shepherd, Joe Tessitore, Chandra Wilson, and Constance Zimmer will all be competing in these special Wheel episodes beginning on Thursday, January 7. Unsurprisingly, these stars will be using their wheel condoms to raise money for charity, with the top prize being $1 million. To be clear, the charity is not their 401k accounts. They’re doing a nice thing.