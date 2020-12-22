And Tayshia Gives Her Final Bachelorette Rose to…

Photo: ABC

The Adams administration has been lovingly voted out of La Quinta.

On the Tuesday night finale of Tayshia Adams’s Bachelorette season, the leading lady kicked nice boys Ben Smith and Ivan Hall out of the El Presidente suite so she could to be with her one true love: 36 year-old addiction specialist and noted hailer of taxis Zac Clark. Adams came to the decision after Smith and Clark enjoyed respective visits with her family, both of which went well. However, she chose to initiate a break-up with Smith, who boomeranged back into her life after an elimination, prior to their final date. Clark proceeded to propose to her the following day in a desert, which Adams happily and tearfully accepted. (Clark also, mercilessly, did not bring out a guitar or have his mother show up for the occasion.) He began with the following sentiments as the Neil Lane ring burned a hole in his jacket:

“The first conversation we ever had by the fountain we talked about how everything happens for a reason. When I came here to the desert I didn’t know what that reason was, but I know today. I came here because I was supposed to meet you. I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you. From our first kiss to riding the ferris wheel to meeting each others’ families, nothing had ever felt so right my entire life. You’ve helped me experience a love that I didn’t know existed and you made me smile more than anyone has ever made me smile. I love you, Tayshia. I love you because you’re a fighter. I love you because you’re a strong, independent woman who makes everyone around you better. I love you because you believe in me. I love you because you’re a total dork. I love you because you drive me absolutely wild. I love everything about you. I listened to you when spoke about the importance of loyalty, and I’m speaking it to you.”

Adams, who paused at several moments to collect herself, responded with:

“That first night I got here I was extremely excited about finding love but also very nervous and scared. I didn’t know if finding true love was possible. When I first met you, I thought to myself, He’s different, and that man is kind. He shows attitude and has the biggest smile. He has been through a lot but has never given up, but has also learned to read me better than anybody really has and knows how to comfort me when I’m down. There was one point in my life when I thought I’d never get married. Because of all of the pain and heartbreak that I’ve been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. I know that I told you that I love you, but it’s more than that. It’s this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons not to believe. But you have truly made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and I deserve to be with a man who won’t run away. You’ve truly opened up my heart, and yes, it is real. I feel it too. I want to make more traditions and jump into fountains all around the world with you. I’m ready to hail a taxi and I’m ready to start a life with you. I love you, Zac Clark, and I’d do absolutely anything to keep that huge smile on your face, because you do everything to keep a huge smile on mine.”

Clark also told Adams that she gave his parents “the best gift you can ever give them,” which was a “smile on my face” — emotions that come after years of Clark struggling with sobriety and self-love. (He is now nine years sober.) “The other night we were talking, and we spoke about this idea of someone choosing you,” he continued. “And if you let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning, I’m going to choose you next week, and next year. I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you.” Clark got down on one knee, and Adams accepted his proposal.

However, nothing is known about Clark and Adams’s current relationship status, or if it has further evolved or changed, after they rode away together an an engaged couple. There was no “After the Final Rose” segment tacked on to this Bachelorette finale, depriving viewers of a crucial (and just generally expected) update. Keep eyes on their social media pages closely.