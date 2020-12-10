Joyful, joyful Disney+ we adore thee. On Thursday, Disney announced that it was developing Sister Act 3 with the franchise’s original star and bonafide Master of Culture Whoopi Godlberg. Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey confirmed that the film was in development with Goldberg at Disney’s Investor Day. Tyler Perry is on board as a producer, so expect a fair amount of the film to be shot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. There have been rumors of a Sister Act remake for quite some time, and in 2018 it was reported that Insecure co-EP Regina Hicks and former Star show-runner Karin Gist were working on a script for a new Sister Act, sans Goldberg. Thankfully, the stars have aligned and our prayers were answered as the one and true Deloris Cartier is onboard the project, which will debut on Disney+. Here’s hoping that this go round the producers treat the actresses playing the nuns better so Whoopi doesn’t have to fake sick again for them to get their meals comped.
Praise the Lord, Disney+ is Making Sister Act 3 With Whoopi Goldberg
Photo: Buena Vista Pictures