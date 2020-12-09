Cotton-Headed Ninnymuggin Will Ferrell and Elf Cast to Reunite for Table Reading

Photo: WireImage

Break out the traditional Christmas spaghetti and meatballs because Buddy the Elf is coming back to a small screen near you. On Wednesday, Variety reported that Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Mary Steenburgen, Edward Asner and John Lithgow will be reuniting for an Elf table read benefitting Democratic Senate candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, in the Georgia’s upcoming Senate runoff elections. The event will be hosted by A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Ashley Nicole Black and will also feature the comedic stylings of Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Danny Woodburn, Ed Helms, Busy Philipps, Matt Walsh and Pod Save America’s Jon Favreau. “We need new leadership in the U.S. Senate, and I’m hoping that Buddy and the rest of the Elf cast, can play a small role in delivering that change,” said Ferrell in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The Elf virtual table read will be on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. ET, and tickets can be found at elfreunion.com. Hopefully, whichever property brother Zooey Deschanel is engaged to will get a cameo role as an over-sized elf.