Warner Bros. and Patty Jenkins Fast-Track Development on Wonder Woman 3

Photo: Warner Bros./YouTube

Barnacle Boy Steve Trevor, boot up the invisible boat jet. Warner Bros. Pictures announced on December 27 that it is fast-tracking development on a third film in the DC Wonder Woman franchise, with Gal Gadot attached to reprise her role as Diana a.k.a. (80-year-old spoiler alert) Wonder Woman. This announcement comes days after the release of the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, to select theaters but mostly home streaming via HBO Max. While critics are split on the flashy follow-up to Patty Jenkins’s generally well-liked 2017 Wonder Woman, it’s definitely been a popular Christmas Day release. Jenkins will return to write and direct the threequel, which bodes well for the likelihood of a theatrical release.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Warner Bros. Pictures chairman Toby Emmerich. There are decades of comic-book storylines they can use for the third film, but let’s hope they go the Silver Age route and have Wonder Woman battle a giant unicorn or a very strong baby.