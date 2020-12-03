Photo: YouTube

Don’t mistake the end of the year for any letup in online shenanigans. The latest case in point: Beauty YouTuber Gabi DeMartino has been suspended from OnlyFans after she posted a video of herself as a toddler, lifting up her skirt and exposing herself to a camera. DeMartino sold the video, captioned “wont put my panties on,” for $3 on the content-subscription platform. Fans online have since accused her of distributing child pornography, along with making people who bought the video unknowing possessors of child pornography. (DeMartino has not been charged with any crimes, but Adult Performers Actors Guild president Alana Evans told the Daily Beast that she reported DeMartino to the FBI.)

DeMartino tweeted on December 1 that she had taken down the video, writing, “The video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal onlyfans fancy babies. I am sorry that this wasn’t thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong.” A rep for OnlyFans since confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the platform has suspended DeMartino’s account for a “violation of OnlyFans’ Terms of Service.”

The 25-year-old influencer has over 3 million YouTube subscribers on her account Fancy Vlogs by Gab. In an apology video posted to YouTube on December 3, DeMartino chalked up the OnlyFans video to a “lack of judgment and poor decisions,” and noted that the caption was a quote from the video. “Never in a million years did I think something that I thought was so innocent could be looked at in such an ugly way, and I think that’s where the problem lies,” she said. “I realized I am so dis-attached with reality that it didn’t even cross my mind that this could be viewed like this.” She began to tear up toward the end of the video as she promised fans, “I’m going to grow and learn from this, and I will come out of this a better person, and I will do better.”

DeMartino previously took her TikTok account down for a period in September, after posting a controversial “BFF Income Challenge.” In the video, DeMartino compared her spending with a non-influencer friend and showed a spending disparity of thousands of dollars per week, which made fans think she was flaunting her income. “I thought it would be interesting to display how income doesn’t matter when it comes to friends,” she wrote on an apology post. “A healthy female relationship-type video.” Back in March, DeMartino’s sister Niki apologized for a racist TikTok that made a COVID-19 joke at the expense of an Asian nail technician. Check back in 2021 for whatever platform a DeMartino girl will have a scandal on next.