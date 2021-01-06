The 90 Day Fiancé Universe Will Keep Expanding With Love Games

Continuing its nonstop expansion of the 90 Day Fiancé universe, TLC has ensured that fans of the franchise will never be allowed to rest with the announcement of Love Games, the first 90 Day game show, premiering February 8 on Discovery+. At this point, there must be an entire floor at the network dedicated to potential 90 Day spin-off ideas, and it’s honestly just shocking that it took them this long to pitch “What if we did The Newlywed Game, but with 90 Day Fiancé couples?”

Hosted by Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan (who you may remember from TLC’s quarantine-perfect dating show, Find Love Live), Love Games brings together 24 couples in an elimination-based competition for a trophy and bragging rights. There are fan-favorite couples you haven’t seen in a long time, like Kyle and Noon and Brett and Daya, but there are also the usual fame-hungry people who barely qualify to be on the show anymore but are still hanging around. For example, Colt, who is (of course) paired with his mother.

Love Games is shot remotely, so the couples compete from home, which adds a nice “Tell All” quality to the proceedings. These aren’t just basic questions about their partner’s movie preferences, either; in the trailer above, Krishnan seems happy to strike a nerve and start some arguments by bringing up old and new issues between the couples. And, since Love Games is on the Discovery+ app, things can get a little R-rated, if you want to know who in the 90 Day franchise prefers butt play over licking feet. Also: Russ has a new haircut!