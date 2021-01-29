Photo: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Lend them your ears, and they’ll give you three upcoming comedy pilots. According to Variety, ABC has picked up the previously-revealed Wonder Years reboot from executive producer Lee Daniels. Announced in July, the new series will explore how “a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the turbulent late 1960s made sure it was The Wonder Years for them, too.” Fred Savage, the star of the original period comedy, which followed the Arnold family from 1968 to 1973, will executive produce, as well as direct the pilot. Saladin Patterson will write the pilot, as well as EP.

The network also picked up another single-camera comedy pilot, Maggie, from Maggie Mull and Justin Adler, based on a short film by Tim Curcio. The show follows a young woman as she “tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic.” A third, untitled multi-cam pilot, which features “three former sorority sisters who lost touch after college and reunite during a pivotal point in their lives,” will be written by Regina Hicks and executive produced by Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, and Larry Wilmore.