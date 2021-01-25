Netflix Dominates AFI’s Top Movie and Television Series of the Year

Photo: David Lee/Netflix

Today, the American Film Institute announced its top ten movies of the year, typically a precursor to the Academy Awards’ Best Picture nominations. To cap this unusual distribution year, streaming services dominated, with Netflix topping the list with four films, a record haul for the platform: Mank, Da Five Bloods, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The AFI also chose two films from Amazon — Sound of Metal and Regina King’s directorial debut, One Night in Miami — to go with four from major Hollywood powerhouses: Disney’s Soul, A24’s Minari, Searchlight’s Nomadland and Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah. This year’s list is also a record for diversity, with more than half the films featuring majority-Black casts. The good news for contenders like News of the World and Promising Young Woman? This list isn’t the be-all, end-all of awards-show predictions (last year, Best Picture winner Parasite didn’t even make the cut).

On the television side, Netflix led the way again, with The Crown, Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, and Unorthodox all making the list. Romps like Disney+’s The Mandelorian and Apple’s Ted Lasso earned honors, and Disney+’s Hamilton received a special award for its adaptation of the Tony-winning musical. The full list of AFI Awards’ honorees may be found below.

AFI Movies Of The Year

Da 5 Bloods

Judas And The Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night In Miami…

Soul

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

AFI Television Programs Of The Year

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Good Lord Bird

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Mrs. America

The Queen’s Gambit

Ted Lasso

Unorthodox

AFI Special Award

Hamilton