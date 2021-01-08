Have a Good Cry and Watch Jeopardy!’s Final Tribute to Alex Trebek

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

“My influence is felt everywhere.” Alex Trebek might be teasing viewers with such a quote in this posthumous Jeopardy! tribute video, but, wow, we really hope he was able to feel and experience how true that was. During Trebek’s final episode as the show’s host on January 8, Jeopardy! aired a moving dedication to the legend, stating that he will be “forever in our hearts and always our inspiration.” We won’t spoil the precious moments for you, but expect to see a lot of mustaches, way more dancing, and a particularly great sequence of Trebek walking into the studio without pants. If this doesn’t make you go from zero to a blubbering mess in 88 seconds, frankly, reevaluate your life.

Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy! since 1984, died last November at the age of 80 after a battle with stage-four pancreatic cancer. At the time, the show mourned Trebek’s passing by honoring the “integrity, humor, and intelligence” he brought into the world, a sentiment that was echoed by an onslaught of former contestants, celebrities, and fans like. (Over a dozen contestants spoke to Vulture about his legacy, too.) Prior to his death, Trebek pre-recorded poignant holiday and coronavirus messages, the latter of which aired just a few days ago — he urged viewers to help “build a gentler, kinder society” by “opening up your hands and opening up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19.” We will, but first, we need tissues.