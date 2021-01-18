Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If there was any hope in your heart that news of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s alleged breakup was idle gossip, Ana de Armas Updates has come through with a definitive image of every relationship’s coup de grâce: the day you throw away your lover’s cardboard cutout. ‘A life-sized cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas from inside Ben Affleck’s residence was seen being thrown out into a trash can,” the Twitter account posted Monday evening, along with photos a masked man really making a meal out of tossing a cardboard cutout of de Armas into a trash can. Wait, can you not recycle cardboard cutouts of your lover?!

The No Time to Die actress and the Way Back actor trolled the paparazzi with the cutout over the summer, during those heady days when you couldn’t go an afternoon without seeing Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas drinking an inhuman amount of Dunkin while laughing and walking or, occasionally, walking and laughing.

Ana de Armas Updates also alleges the person throwing out the cardboard cutout is none other than Affleck’s brother Casey Affleck, implying Casey Affleck put together that ensemble, placed his reading glasses atop his camo sun hat, and took a cardboard cutout of his brother’s one-time love to the curb in broad daylight. Some things just weren’t meant to last the new year, and by “things,” we do not mean that Ana de Armas cutout, because we have to believe someone pulled it out of the trash. If so, please, let us know!

