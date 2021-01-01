Photo: CNN

Please, lift a splash for Mariah. Between the broadcast lag, the concert noise, and both Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen being nearly ten shots deep, Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve CNN interview was permeated with a festive shadinesses that was probably in part due to the strange circumstances. The other part is Mariah’s response to Andy Cohen forgetting she also wrote the enduring holiday number one currently at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, while asking about her experience recording “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Said the singer, “Thank you. Well, first of all, I hate to always say this, but as a writer, I wrote that song.” Interjected Cohen, “I know!” Replied Carey, “Yeah, but you said ‘recorded,’ so I just had to clarify that for the folks at home.”

Mariah Carey reminding that she even WROTE the biggest christmas song 'All I Want For Christmas Is you" pic.twitter.com/p5OzBI3ZhR — 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐛 👑 (@CentralLamb) January 1, 2021

As if that wasn’t blissfully awkward enough, the sounds of Jennifer Lopez’s Times Square performance also starting dominating their discussion at a certain point. “What’s going on in the background? I’m hearing music,” Mariah asked. “We’ve got JLO behind us, actually,” explained Cohen. Even after all this time, at least by sound alone, she still doesn’t know her.

Not Jlo performing while Mariah Carey speaks 😭😭 Andy AINT SH*T for mentioning Jlo lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/7bCnSTcYuS — sex cymbal (@janetjackson_pr) January 1, 2021