Anne Hathway and Jared Leto Will Play WeWork’s Hot Mess Founders

In the spirit of ending Wall Street’s hottest week ever, Anne Hathaway has joined Jared Leto in a new Apple TV+ series about the spectacular rise and fall of WeWork, which infamously postponed its IPO in 2019 due to … well, you’ll just have to read about it. Titled WeCrashed, the duo will portray “the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible,” co-founders Adam Neumann and Rebekah Paltrow Neumann, in the eight-episode miniseries, which promises to explore their “greed-filled” world of commercial real estate. While a premiere date hasn’t been set, we should note that this miniseries has no association with the other WeWork project in development: a series about Neumann’s messy career that will star Succession’s Nicholas Braun. Do GameStop next!