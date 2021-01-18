Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Armie Hammer has issued an apology for incorrectly referring to a woman wearing lingerie in an Instagram video he posted as “Miss Cayman.” “I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman,” Hammer said in an audio message to the Cayman Compass. “I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman.”

In the video posted on his secret Instagram account @el_destructo_86, Hammer gives a video tour of a hotel room at The Ritz Carlton in The Cayman Islands, in which a lingerie clad woman sits on all fours on the hotel bed. The video had the following caption: “Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f–king Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there.” Hammer is currently going through divorce proceedings with ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who has been living in the Cayman Islands with the couple’s children. The face of the woman Hammer refers to as Ms. Cayman in the video is obscured.

Hammer’s apology followed an Instagram post from Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee Chairperson Derri Dacres-Lee who said that its members were “aware of a video allegedly posted by Armie Hammer referring to a scantily clad young woman as ‘Miss Cayman.’” Dacres-Lee continued, writing, “The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant.”

Last week, Hammer exited the Lionsgate film Shotgun Wedding in which he was set to star opposite Jennifer Lopez after becoming embroiled in a social-media scandal due to alleged private messages and videos of his circulating online in which the Rebecca actor shares graphic sexual fantasies involving rape and cannibalism. Hammer has denied the allegations, calling them “vicious and spurious online attacks.”