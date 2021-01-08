Verzuz Postpones the Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Battle (Again)

Keyshia Cole and Ashanti. Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Getty Images and Shutterstock

As the OG coronavirus and the new coronavirus variant battle to take out the globe, Verzuz has officially postponed this Saturday’s showdown between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, citing the emotional events of the week and rising COVID-19 rates. “As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit,” they wrote in a statement. “We’re excited for the next few events, and look forward to getting back to the show in the coming weeks.” Verzuz was originally a socially distant production over Instagram Live, but as it took off last summer, the artists began meeting in person. Verzuz added that the Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole Verzuz is now “coming soon.” We’ve heard that one before.

The showdown between the two R&B icons has already been postponed once. Ashanti had to push the event from December after she contracted COVID-19. She was down to do Verzuz from quarantine, but Keyshia Cole wanted to meet up old-school-style (in person, that is). “I want to give you a hug,” Cole told Ashanti at the time. “I want to love on you. I want to sing your songs in front of you. I want you to be there and do the same. I want you to enjoy our flowers. I want to enjoy my flowers, and I want us to be united as one.” Alexa, play “Foolish” by Ashanti.

