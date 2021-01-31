Bad Bunny Enters the Ring with ‘Booker T’ at WWE Royal Rumble

Bad Bunny might assert he’s “a king, champion, Booker T” in the most recent single from his album El Último Tour Del Mundo, released in November, but on Sunday, he shared the stage with the actual titular king-champion Booker T for WWE’s Royal Rumble. “Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” the Puerto Rican singer told Billboard about the performance, announced last week. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

Of course, Bad Bunny and the professional wrestler shared a puppet-filled music video earlier this month, but a live version definitely brings a different energy to the song. As did a near-silent Booker T’s one-and-only tagline closing out Bad Bunny’s performance. Snarled the wrestler-turned-commentator, “Can you dig it, sucka?”

As if that wasn’t enough for a WWE fan, Bad Bunny later helped Damian Priest eliminate his fellow wrestlers The Miz and John Morrison using the ancient art of distraction, before leaping off the top rope and slamming the pair into the ground, all while the color commentators fired off Bugs Bunny-inspired quips. “He should have made a left at Albuquerque,” they crow. “I’ve heard of flying squirrels, but flying bunnies?!”