Kristen Wiig’s Gone Wild in the Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar Trailer

It’s a nice treat to see visors being worn on a boardwalk for sun protection and not, like, for stopping coronavirus droplets. In the official trailer for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo (the brain trust behind Bridesmaids) portray clueless but inseparable BFFs who finally decide to stop making hot-dog soup and do something fun with their lives: They leave their small midwestern town for the very first time to enjoy a week at the beach, only to get caught up in swim-up bars, an evil plot with a handsome gentleman (Jamie Dornan), and humidified hair. Ah, remember vacations? The ladies request your presence on-demand on February 12.

