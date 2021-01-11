Global Politics Is Just a Game In Beau Willimon’s Upcoming Risk TV Series

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

If you’d like to relax after a long day of panicking by watching a complex tale of global politics, one which will no doubt remind you we’re all merely pieces in a never-ending game of human chess, then does Beau Willimon have the show for you! According to the Hollywood Reporter, the House of Cards creator is developing a television series based on the Hasbro board game Risk.

If you haven’t played it since childhood, Risk, launched in 1957, is a strategy game in which players control armies, conquer land masses, create alliances, and, eventually, eliminate their opponents. So it makes sense Willimon would be the person to call. The Mary Queen of Scots writer has also signed a first-look TV deal with eOne, which is owned by Hasbro, who also owns a wealth of other game IPs. We’re not telling anyone what to do here, but pragmatically speaking, a Furby could very easily be the villain of this series, and it would definitely lighten the material significantly.