Ana de Armas, plotting her next move. Photo: GC Images

Pour out a (free) Dunkin’ cold brew for your boy Ben Affleck, because he’s allegedly nursing a broken heart. On Monday, People reported that Ana de Armas has called it off with Affleck. “Ben is no longer dating Ana,” a source told People. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.” As the saying goes, most great relationships end because of location, location, location. The source continues stating that the break up was “mutual” and “completely amicable,” despite moments before saying that Ana was the one who broke it off. Make it make sense, source! “They are in different points in their lives and there is deep love and respect there,” the cryptic source adds. “Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.” Three jobs lined up sounds great, but I do believe in my heart that Ben Affleck is standing somewhere in a beach towel looking out at the ocean right now in utter disbelief. Whatever you do, Ben, learn from Armie’s mistakes and don’t post about it on your secret Instagram.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s whirl wind romance lasted for almost a year. It began in earnest in March of 2020 after meeting on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water, making them them the latest, and, perhaps, most high profile quarantine couple to bite the bullet. In their short, but fruitful time together, Affleck and de Armas provided the world with many memorable moments, like the time they wore matching BFF necklaces or the time they left a cardboard cut out of de Armas outside Ben’s house. They are also the only celebrity couple to launch a recurring segment on the podcast Who? Weekly, and must be celebrated for that. While we send our condolences to Affleck and de Armas during this surely difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are mainly with Ana de Armas Updates who has issued the following statement:

The time has come to confirm that Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck have called it quits after nearly a year together as a couple. BenAna is no more. pic.twitter.com/Q8tEU6mY4f — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 18, 2021