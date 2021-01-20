Return to Normalcy With Some Bernie Sanders Memes

Photo: PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Today is a big day. It’s actually the biggest day, from a ceremonial perspective, for our democracy. But for Bernie Sanders, it is simply Wednesday, and he has things to do. When Senator Sanders (D-Vt.) entered the stands ahead of the inauguration of President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and Vice-President Kamala Devi Harris, which we have to assume is the third or fourth thing on his list for today, he was wearing his everyday coat and carrying a stack of mail, as one does. Sure, Lady Gaga wore a ball gown, and J.Lo dressed like an angel for her “Let’s Get Loud” Woodie Guthrie remix. But Bernie is neither a glamorous pop diva nor a hat-removing country gentleman like Garth Brooks. He’s from Vermont, and as such, he has long been known as the only person who comes to the inauguration dressed appropriately for January. Although his lack of a hat remains worrisome to me specifically, his normcore representation inspired a fresh crop of gleeful Bernie memes — one of the internet’s less cursed genres of memes — so things are already looking up!

I did love this moment and also is he carrying a check??! https://t.co/dlaov1Zu7l — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) January 20, 2021

bernie brought something for Gaga to autograph 💕 Our little monster! pic.twitter.com/rf0GibYSeV — becca slack (@ohboybeccaslack) January 20, 2021

Bernie really looks like he's on his way to mail something pic.twitter.com/Ig0w66FPzs — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) January 20, 2021

Not him bringing files!!! Bernie said “this is a working inauguration, I don’t know what y’all are all smiling for” https://t.co/uN9oGrCjZB — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) January 20, 2021

same energy pic.twitter.com/fHb5ENGas7 — jonny sun has a new book coming out in april! (@jonnysun) January 20, 2021

But his entrance was merely a harbinger of vibes to come. He eventually found his socially distanced seat and continued to provide a grounding, “Here on my lunch break for my grandsons’ recital” presence on the National Mall.

Bernie serving first in the rush line energy pic.twitter.com/Xq2KzuhCQr — paul art smith (@PaulArtSmith) January 20, 2021

going to a concert after 30 pic.twitter.com/NDt6xfsanL — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) January 20, 2021

when joe biden asks me to seek unity with fascists pic.twitter.com/WhPU4z3QQB — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) January 20, 2021

Realizing it's four bands not three pic.twitter.com/8UAh6QXtXh — Polyvinyl Record Co. (@Polyvinyl) January 20, 2021

Bernie about to bounce before that parking lot becomes a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/FpuTpB9tfp — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) January 20, 2021

In Jewish yoga this pose is: waiting for my wife at Loehmann's pic.twitter.com/Qik7wsZ0ad — Chandra Steele (@ChanSteele) January 20, 2021

I’m at the inauguration and my job is to keep checking if Bernie is warm pic.twitter.com/H8QVJp5XyM — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) January 20, 2021

Ya’ll are so rude pic.twitter.com/r37lmAt84f — Marquita Harris (@mar_har) January 20, 2021

When you go to a September 3rd game against the Marlins and the Mets are losing 6-1 in the 5th pic.twitter.com/hThIWmbk3i — Metcisco Lindor (@sadmetsszn) January 20, 2021

It was a fine affair but now it’s over pic.twitter.com/K3OF5ydDJE — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 20, 2021

If you’re looking through these thinking, Wow, this Bernie meme looks familiar, it’s because he is, in fact, wearing the same coat he wore in one of his 2020 campaign ads, the one that became the Bernie meme in which he “is once again asking you.” Because he can’t just be buying a new coat every year; he’s not the queen of England.

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

I am once again asking that you not talk to me at parties. pic.twitter.com/b6wzZNv9KG — Obed Manuel (@obedmanuel) January 20, 2021

The one aspect of this that sets it apart from previous Bernie memes is the patterned mittens that take center stage here. If you thought they were meant to communicate some kind of decadent, festive choice, rest assured that these are simply the mittens he always wears. They’re made by a teacher from recycled water bottles, because Vermont.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

Has there ever been a more Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders? No. This is it. This is the Bernie.