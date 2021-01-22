Yes, Bernie Sanders Has Seen Your Memes

With no disrespect to Garth Brooks’s snazzy blue jeans, Bernie Sanders and his repurposed wool mittens were the sartorial darlings of the presidential inauguration, with his Vermont-grandpa-doing-errands look emerging as the biggest (and, of course, cutest) meme from the event. While he’s now aware of his divine status among memes thanks to his staffers, the senator told Seth Meyers on Thursday’s Late Night that he was initially unaware he was trending at the inauguration, but he now finds the humor of being superimposed next to, say, the Sex and the City girls drinking cosmos. “I was just sitting there,” Sanders explained, “trying to keep warm and trying to pay attention to what was going on. He also would “love” to tell us what was in that massive manila envelope, “but it’s top secret.” All right, we’ll be waiting for the next mitten product drop in the meantime.

