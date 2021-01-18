Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Just because a person is damn near 100 years old doesn’t mean the hustle is on hold for even a moment, which why the one-and-only Betty White spent her 99th birthday hyping one of her lesser known, but no less iconic, TV shows for the occasion. “Would you believe it?!,” the actress tweeted Sunday. “It’s my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking. I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the ‘Pet Set.’ I hope everyone is safe and well.”

According to Variety, White’s 1971 talk show, created with late husband Allen Ludden, found the star interviewing guests from Carol Burnett and Marlon Brandon to Mary Tyler Moore and Jimmy Stewart, while visiting with animals like elephants, dogs, tigers, and gorillas. The Pet Set, which lasted 39 episodes, will be available on streaming via Apple TV, Google Play and Prime Video as of February 23. Somehow it’s Betty White’s birthday, and yet the biggest gift is from her. (The gift is a baby elephant.)