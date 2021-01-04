No One Had a Better 2020 Than Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter

Rumi and Sir Carter with their chauffeur. Photo: Beyonce/Instagram

Who could’ve possibly had a better 2020 than Beyoncé? Clearly, it’s Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter, who on top of being young enough to forget this year even happened, are shown having the time of their lives in Beyoncé’s New Year’s Day video recapping the year. The four-minute IGTV post includes unseen footage of her and Jay-Z’s three children, Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir, 3. In between Beyoncé’s accomplishments of the year, we get to see home videos of Rumi having a hot toddler summer and dancing to “Savage (Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion. There’s also sweet outtakes from a family photo shoot. While the twins kept it low-key this year, Blue Ivy was busy putting in work, as usual. She generously allowed Beyoncé to use clips of her recording “Brown Skin Girl” in her little video project, for which Blue Ivy earned her very first Grammy nomination. Her mom also celebrated Blue Ivy’s gig narrating the audiobook for Hair Love, based on the Oscar-winning animated short by Matthew A. Cherry.

Aside from raising tomorrow’s superstars, Beyoncé’s video touches on her Ivy Park drops, her British Vogue covers, leading the 2021 Grammy nominations, the speeches she gave, and the work her foundation BeyGood is doing for Black-owned business amid the pandemic. “As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love,” she wrote to the BeyHive. “Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B.” Thanks, queen! But 2021 is on probation until Blue Ivy Carter gets her Grammy on January 31.