Bill Hader Says Stefon Probably Caught COVID ‘a Couple of Times’ by Now

Our colleagues at New York Magazine have published extensive reporting on how the NYC nightlife scene has raged on despite a dangerous pandemic, but unfortunately the coverage included a glaring omission: No reporters have found and interviewed the city’s preeminent nightclub expert, former Saturday Night Live star and Seth Meyers’s spouse, Stefon. Thankfully, Meyers righted that wrong during last night’s Late Night when he asked Bill Hader what his beloved Weekend Update character has been up to since March 2020.

“It strikes me that a lot of what he does would probably be shut down right now,” Meyers said. “I don’t know he would notice!” Hader responded. “I think he would kind of go for a while and not really notice … I think he was probably, you know, patient zero on some level. He’s probably had it a couple of times, and now he’s fine.” When Meyers pointed out that it’s very likely Stefon has partied at clubs that don’t follow COVID guidelines, Hader said, “They were all pretty underground — if they, in fact, exist, you know?” This led to Hader cracking open a whole new conspiracy theory that Stefon wasn’t actually describing real clubs but was in fact “bad at his job” and “lying,” and Meyers knew he was lying and “was very patient” about it.

Later in the chat, Meyers and Hader discussed the pause on season three of his HBO comedy Barry, which, while sad, also led to some good news for the show. “Right when the lockdown happened in March, we were a week away from shooting,” Hader said. “Season three is completely written and ready to go, and during this time we actually went and wrote season four. So we have both of those kind of done, so we’re just waiting until we can start shooting again.” So there’s a silver lining for you: It might take Barry a while to return to TV, but when it finally does, the team behind the show already has the next season locked and loaded.