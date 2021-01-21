Billie Eilish and Rosalía Haunt the New Euphoria Track ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’

Bilingual Billie Eilish did not come to play in her new music video for “Lo Vas a Olvidar” with Rosalía. Billie gives us all Spanish 101 lessons in her haunting new track, trading lines with the mesmerizing Rosalía as they sing about heartbreak. “Dime si no me perdonas aún,” Billie whispers, meaning, “Tell me if you still don’t forgive me.” The video is even moodier than the song, with each woman alone in darkness, singing to the void. Basically, a pandemic Friday night. Billie Eilish and Rosalía are a match made in heaven, for both of their high-ass notes and long-ass nails. The powerhouse vocalists are each known for deadly looking acrylics, and this video is no exception, with each fingertip looking like a glass sculpture. Slice me open and kill me softly with your song, ladies! “Lo Vas a Olvidar” is produced by none other than Billie’s brother, Finneas, and the music video is directed by Nabil. The track is featured in the upcoming Euphoria special, “Part 2: Jules,” starring Hunter Schafer, out on HBO Max Friday and premiering on HBO on January 24. Let Billie Eilish and Rosalía transfix you in the above video.

