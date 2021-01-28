Blackpink Switches Up ‘Pretty Savage’ on Corden Ahead of Virtual Concert

Photo: YouTube

K-pop group Blackpink blessed Stan Twitter with more clips for their fan cams with a performance of “Pretty Savage” on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night. They performed the hit from their 2020 album The Album and Blinks (the group’s fans) quickly shot the super-girl group’s performance to over a 3 million views on YouTube. (For the The Late Late Show, numbers like these are only rivaled by Blackpink’s male K-pop counterpart, BTS.) Members Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo verified that they are indeed pretty and savage, spelling it out for their haters in front of a flaming background and a fleet of backup dancers, all while practically floating on the smoke-filled stage. Viewers were also quick to notice that Jennie’s shoes kept switching between tall black boots and white sneakers with knee-high socks, just further proving her power. They showcased their ability to layer singing, synchronized dances, and hip-hop elements, all wrapped in a highly produced bow. The performance was just a glimpse of what’s to come with their livestream concert The Show, which airs on their YouTube channel Sunday, January 31. Blackpink told Rolling Stone that the livestream nature of this show will mean more stages, a longer set, and brand new choreography, which they premiered in last night’s performance. Rise and shine Blinks, and get that video-editing app ready.