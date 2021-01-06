Enter the Glory Hole of the Blown Away Season-Two Trailer

If you’re not a fan of glory holes, there’s a show on Netflix that’s guaranteed to convert you, and thankfully, a new season is just around the corner. The streaming network’s reality-competition series Blown Away, which pits glass artists from around the world against one another in a series of challenges to win “Best in Glass,” returns for a second season on Friday, January 22. Since the release of the trailer was buried over the holidays, we figured it wasn’t too late to give this very fun — and very hot (as in literally hot — there’s a lot of fire involved) — show a spotlight. The trailer offers a brief tease of season two’s artists at work as well as sneak peeks of its guest judges, including Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, but only time will tell if it contains a moment as beautiful as Deborah’s speech about her glass potatoes from last season. Here’s hoping.

Related