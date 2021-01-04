Bobby Shmurda Might Get Early Release From Prison After All

Ten months earlier than expected, to be exact. Photo: Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET

Bobby Shmurda could get out of prison as early as February 23, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed to Vulture Monday. If the “Hot N- - - -” rapper, legal name Ackquille Pollard, is released next month, that would be ten months earlier than expected.

In September, Pollard’s parole was denied and he was “given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on December 11, 2021,” department officials said at the time.

When asked this afternoon about reports of Pollard’s early release, the spokesperson said that he had previously become ineligible for conditional release following disciplinary issues. Because of these issues, Pollard lost the time allowances referred to as “good time” that can lead to early release.

However, a committee reviewed the situation and recently restored Pollard’s “good time,” making him newly eligible for conditional release. If Pollard does wind up leaving lockup next month, he would serve the rest of his term under community supervision — or, parole — until December 11, 2021.

Pollard has been behind bars for about six years — around two in New York City jail and four in state prison — since his December 2014 arrest on multiple conspiracy and weapons charges.

“I’m glad he’s coming home,” said attorney Alex Spiro, who has represented Pollard.

News of Pollard’s possible early release comes less than a month after his associate Rowdy Rebel was released from state prison. The fellow Brooklyn rapper, whose real name is Chad Marshall, pleaded guilty, along with Pollard and Nicholas “Flea Montana” McCoy, in September 2016 to fourth-degree conspiracy and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors had argued that they were part of GS9, an East Flatbush gang, and that under this conspiracy, GS9 members “were engaged in a protracted turf battle with multiple rivals,” such as Brooklyn’s Most Wanted (BMW), between January 2013 and October 2014. Twenty-one people were hit with charges in the indictment.