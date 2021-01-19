Eddie Huang Debuts Pop Smoke, the Actor, in Boogie Trailer

You know him for his ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, his memoir, and his bao. Now, Eddie Huang introduces his filmmaking. The acclaimed writer, TV personality, and restauranteur makes his directorial debut with Boogie, a coming-of-age-story following a Chinese American teen in Queens, New York. You can meet Alfred “Boogie” Chin in the brand-new trailer above. He’s got an incredible jawline and even more impressive basketball skills, but among his ancestors’ blessings, he also inherited their generational trauma. “No one believes in an Asian basketball player,” he says in a voice-over, as the late Pop Smoke’s “Got It on Me” rumbles in the background. “It’s a joke in this country. We can cook, clean, count real good, but anything else, we’re picked last.” With his NBA dreams on the line, Boogie contends with his on-court rival, played by Pop Smoke (born Bashar Jackson) in his posthumous film debut; his new girlfriend, played by Zola’s Taylour Paige; and “5,000 years’” worth of expectations. Boogie bounces into theaters on March 5, 2021.

